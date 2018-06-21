Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

As 2019 Lok Sabha elections are drawing closer, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to show their strength and developmental work. While we celebrate International Yoga Day on Thursday, BJP led by PM Narendra Modi and the joint Opposition continue their tussle for power with their ‘vikas aasan’ and ‘gathbandhan aasan’ on display.

First published: June 21, 2018
