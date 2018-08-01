Video Wall

Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

Breaking Toons: Vijay Mallya’s Sunbathes in Jail

Vijay Mallya has complained about "no natural light" or fresh air in Indian jails to the UK judge hearing his extradition case, prompting the court to ask for a video of the jail. Our in-house cartoonist Neelabh imagines what a jail of Mallya’s dreams would look like.

News18.com

First published: August 1, 2018, 11:38 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Vijay Mallya has complained about "no natural light" or fresh air in Indian jails to the UK judge hearing his extradition case, prompting the court to ask for a video of the jail. Our in-house cartoonist Neelabh imagines what a jail of Mallya’s dreams would look like.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...