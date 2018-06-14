Breaking Toons: While RaGa Hosts Iftar Party, Kejriwal and Co Stage ‘Sofa Dharna’

While Rahul Gandhi’s hosted his first Iftar party after taking over as Congress president and staged a show of strength of the joint Opposition, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his senior cabinet colleagues kept out of frame. The CM and his ministers have been camping at L-G Anil Baijal’s residence for the past three days, turning the protest at L-G’s waiting room into a sleepover. Gandhi apparently refused to extend an invitation to the AAP leaders for the iftar party.