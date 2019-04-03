Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?

The referendum held in 2016 showed people wanted the UK to leave the European Union. Since then, several rounds of discussions have ensued on the withdrawal agreement. This outlines the terms of leaving EU, like money involved & border with Northern Ireland. First time when putting to vote, MPs rejected the agreement. It's been rejected twice more, since then. With no conclusion being reached, fears loomed of a No-deal Brexit. This means the absence of a transition period, and the EU stops applying to the UK immediately. The initial deadline has passed, and no conclusion has been reached yet. MPs have voted twice on other alternatives to May's deal but failed to get the majority. It is still unclear of what will happen to Brexit