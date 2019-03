Brexit: With Deadline Passed, What Next In Store For United Kingdom?

There have been multiple rounds of delegations and voting on Brexit and yet, no conclusion has been reached. Even though PM Theresa May offered to step down if her deal was accepted, no conclusion was reached. What are the possible options that may take place now? New rounds of voting, no-deal Brexit, general elections and more. Watch to know.