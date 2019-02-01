Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector

With farmers' protest rocking the country in 2018, the budget's allocations for the rural sector was under the spotlight.

Finance Minister of India, Piyush Goyal, in his budget speech announced the plan of the government to provide an assisted income support to small and marginal farmers under the scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKISAN).

Under the scheme a direct transfer of Rs 6,000 per year will be made to the bank accounts of farmers owning less than two hectares of land, Goyal told the parliament.

There were several other provisions announced for the rural sector too, in budget 2019.