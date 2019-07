Budget 2019: Key Takeaways, Highlights From Education, Rural Sector, Tax And Others

India’s first woman Union Finance Minister in almost five decades, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the full-fledged Union Budget for the current financial year Friday where she proposed reforms in several sectors including PSBs, tax returns and railways. She said India will become a $3 trillion economy this year. "It is now the sixth largest economy five years ago it was 11th.” From the education sector to taxation, watch to know the key highlights.