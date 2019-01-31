Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands

Our reporter Debayan Roy traveled to Shamli, in Western Uttar Pradesh, which is primarily concerned with sugarcane farming. He found that farmers complain that losses have run to 83 crore in the last one year. Farmers say that sugarcane mills do not pay them for their produce or make indefinite delays in payment which often leads to losses and forces them to sell their produce to local jaggery making units. Farmers demand that the budget 2019 should ensure implementation of the Swaminathan Commission and also establish several ethanol factories in the area as it would ensure a good income even if the sugar cane Mills do not accept their produce. In this round table discussion with the farmers of Shamli. News18 speaks and understands the agony and the pain of the farmers and their expectations from the 2019 interim budget.