Budget 2019 - What the Healthcare Sector Wants

Healthcare in India needs a rapid overhaul and many in the sector hope that the union budget will be able to do this. There are several reasons in which higher funds can help in betterment of the health sector. With the interim budget not having increased funds in a major scale, many in the health sector have high expectations from the union budget. Watch to know more.