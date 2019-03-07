Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin : Luxury Cars Making Headlines in Geneva Motor Show

Who buys a car for 16.7 million euros (approx. $18.9 million USD)? The answer is - not you. This Bugatti creation, called the La Voiture Noire (The Black Car) has already been sold to one lucky, and presumably very rich, buyer. Aston Martin's AM-RB 003 - dubbed the "daily supercar" - is a mid-engined concept car. Previously known as Project 003, only 500 coupes will be produced in 2021 - giving more drivers the chance to pick up the groceries in style. British luxury carmaker McLaren is showing the McLaren 600 LT. LT stands for Long Tail, the car has a top speed of 328 kph and will accelerate from zero to 100 kph in 2.9 seconds. Rolls-Royce is staking its claim to the 'bespoke' crown in Geneva. The luxury British car maker debuted its new Phantom Tranquility. It's limited to just 25 models, all have already been sold. Ferrari's unveiled its much anticipated supercar, the F8 Tributo.The car replaces the 488 GTB and boasts Ferrari's most powerful ever engine. The F8 Tributo boasts 0 to 124 mph in just 7.8 seconds and a top speed of 211 mph. It's turbo charged V8 engine puts out 185 horsepower its interior is decorated in 24-karat gold.

