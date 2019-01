Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar

Despite all the conversations and movements on sexism, is change coming around? Kanak Sarkar, teacher of department of International Relations, Jadavpur University, compared virgin girls to sealed bottles. After the post went viral and the comment was condemned by all, he was divulged of his teaching duties at Jadavpur University. However, his comments and actions aren't a new phenomenon. It has been infamous for years now. Watch the video to know more.