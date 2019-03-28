Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?

Lok Sabha elections and by polls for 18 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be conducted on April 18. Politicians have already started their election campaign and voters are being drawn by the parties to showcase their strength. To ensure they don't lose their voters, members of the political parties are busy offering Mutton Biryani. The party executives purchase the goat from wholesale market to overcome the surcharges. The number of goats has been significantly reduced by the drought-like situation. With the demand, the cost has also increased. The price has gone up from Rs.500/kg to Rs.650/kg in Sivaganga. This is expected to continue for the next 2 weeks until the polling is done.