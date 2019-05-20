Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai, Huma Qureshi & Diana Penty Steal The Spotlight

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads with her golden mermaid look as she walked the red carpet of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival. Designed by Jean-Louis Sabaji, the ensemble featured a long train, sweetheart neckline and slit. She styled her hair simple in sleek straights and opted for contoured cheeks and nude lips. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, who looked stunning in a yellow asymmetrical outfit. Actresses Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty too arrived to attend the screening of ' A Hidden Life of Terrence Malik'. While Huma looked gorgeous in an elaborate creation by designer Gaurav Gupta, Diana was seen in Nedret Taciroglu/Nedo gown.

