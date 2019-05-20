Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai, Huma Qureshi & Diana Penty Steal The Spotlight

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
May 20, 2019 12:44 PM IST India India
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads with her golden mermaid look as she walked the red carpet of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival. Designed by Jean-Louis Sabaji, the ensemble featured a long train, sweetheart neckline and slit. She styled her hair simple in sleek straights and opted for contoured cheeks and nude lips. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, who looked stunning in a yellow asymmetrical outfit. Actresses Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty too arrived to attend the screening of ' A Hidden Life of Terrence Malik'. While Huma looked gorgeous in an elaborate creation by designer Gaurav Gupta, Diana was seen in Nedret Taciroglu/Nedo gown.

