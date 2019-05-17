Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut Steal The Show

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra brought glamour to the world premiere of the Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' on May 16. While Chopra wore Roberto Cavalli Couture, Christian Louboutin shoes and Chopard jewelry for her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Padukone wore a custom-made Dundas gown. Actress Kangana Ranaut looked as elegant as ever as she revealed her first look from the Cannes film festival 2019. Flaunting her tradition, the actress wore a classic Kanjeevaram saree styled with a twist. She completed her look with violet coloured velvet gloves and a gold belt. The outfit was designed by Indian ace designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.





