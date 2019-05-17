Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut Steal The Show

May 17, 2019 07:38 PM IST iVideos iVideos
Share

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra brought glamour to the world premiere of the Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' on May 16. While Chopra wore Roberto Cavalli Couture, Christian Louboutin shoes and Chopard jewelry for her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Padukone wore a custom-made Dundas gown. Actress Kangana Ranaut looked as elegant as ever as she revealed her first look from the Cannes film festival 2019. Flaunting her tradition, the actress wore a classic Kanjeevaram saree styled with a twist. She completed her look with violet coloured velvet gloves and a gold belt. The outfit was designed by Indian ace designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.


SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram