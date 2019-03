Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero

Mar 08, 2019

Captain Marvel is probably the easiest Marvel film to date. You don’t need a backstory, don’t need to know the trivia and also don’t need to dig into previous films to find Easter eggs. It works just fine as a standalone film. The film begins with Vers (Brie Larson), an elite member of the Kree Starforce who gets flashes about an unknown past. She is learning to deal with her troubles under Yon-Rogg’s (Jude Law) guidance on planet Kree. However, she is far from winning the battle.