Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches In Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear

The announcement of holding the panchayat polls in Kashmir has brought to fore a startling reality of a vicious cycle of violence in the restive state where sarpanches are the latest ‘sitting duck” targets of political killings. The numbers also prove it: since 2011, more than seventeen sarpanches have been killed in different of Kashmir by suspected militants and more than a thousand have resigned due to fear. With the rise in local militancy and the speculations over scrapping of Article 35A, the state is already sitting on a powder keg. Will the scared sarpanches participate in the polls this time?