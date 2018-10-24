CBI Cracks From Within, News18 Explains

CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana have been divested of all powers in the midst of an internal rift over bribery allegations against the latter. As per a government order, CBI joint director M Nageshwar Rao has been given the charge of interim director of the investigating agency with immediate effect.

However, this leaves a lot of questions unanswered; such as the genesis of the entire controversy and how the government could order the removal of a CBI director. News18 explains some critical aspects.