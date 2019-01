CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks

Jan 11, 2019 12:44 PM IST Auto Auto Share

"Scribit is a technology that brings more art, more color into your life." All you need to do is, put up to four markers in the robot and hang it on the wall with the help of two wires. Pick a drawing that you like and instruct the robot via an app or desktop computer.



Watch the video for more.