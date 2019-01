CES 2019 | This Smart Device Analyses Breath To Track Metabolism & Health

Jan 12, 2019 12:12 PM IST iVideos iVideos Share

This little device might look like a standard breathalyzer, to assess the level of alcohol a person has consumed. But it's tracking something else entirely. The Lumen breath analyser measures the level of carbon dioxide that the body produces. Dror Ceder, the founder of Lumen, says this data can be used to analyse the health of the user. It has taken five years to develop the device according to Ceder and he is confident that the results the device and the accompanying app gives, are correct.