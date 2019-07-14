Chandrayaan 2 : A Cost Comparison With Other Moon Missions

India's Chandrayaan-2 is all set to head on its 3.84 lakh km voyage to the moon. Ahead of the launch, ISRO shared some exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of the mission's various components coming together on Twitter. It'll be launched from Satish Dhawan Space CentRE at Sriharikota on-board heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle - Mark III (GSLV Mk III) on July 15.

Chandrayaan 2 costs, 140 mn which is less than the money spent on Hollywood movie The Martian. Other Moon missions like Israel's Beresheet which was launched in February 2019 costed 100 mn.

China's Chang'e 4 launched in December 2018 costed 180 mn