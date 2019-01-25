English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika

Jan 25, 2019 09:14 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has the charisma to pull off the deified role of 'Jhansi Ki Rani' on-screen. Ranaut, both leading lady and co-director, deserves plaudits for breathing life and humanity into the historical character she plays. Manikarnika would certainly qualify among those rare screen gems with a female protagonist that is an out and out action film, and Ranaut, pulls off this feat with flair. However, screenwriter K.V. Vijayendra Prasad misses the golden opportunity of delivering a memorable story with scenes that rise above the flow of historical events. The emotional charge of the key scenes is mostly one-note and not nuanced enough to make them rise to their dramatic potential. Here’s our video review of the film.

