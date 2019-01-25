Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut has the charisma to pull off the deified role of 'Jhansi Ki Rani' on-screen. Ranaut, both leading lady and co-director, deserves plaudits for breathing life and humanity into the historical character she plays. Manikarnika would certainly qualify among those rare screen gems with a female protagonist that is an out and out action film, and Ranaut, pulls off this feat with flair. However, screenwriter K.V. Vijayendra Prasad misses the golden opportunity of delivering a memorable story with scenes that rise above the flow of historical events. The emotional charge of the key scenes is mostly one-note and not nuanced enough to make them rise to their dramatic potential. Here’s our video review of the film.