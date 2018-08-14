Video Wall

Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock

Charlottesville Anniversary Protest: Counter-Protesters Outnumber White Supremacists at DC Rally

More than 1,000 protesters gathered in Freedom Plaza near the White House to rally against a white nationalist demonstration.

First published: August 14, 2018, 9:58 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
More than 1,000 protesters gathered in Freedom Plaza near the White House to rally against a white nationalist demonstration. The demonstration is being held on the first anniversary of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The 2017 rally had turned violent and led to the death of a counter-protester. On August 12, 2018 counter-protesters far outnumbered the white nationalists Trump condemned white supremacists but the shadow of racism looms large over his presidency. Trump has used racially charged language on multiple occasions. As soon as he launched his candidacy, he attacked Mexican immigrants calling them 'criminals'
