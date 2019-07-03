Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli

Jul 03, 2019 04:19 PM IST India India
Share

87-year-old Charulatha Patel won hearts at the India vs Bangladesh match in ICC Cricket World Cup yesterday with her enthusiasm and zeal as she cheered for the men in blue at Birmingham. The octogenarian was spotted with tricolour paint smeared on her face, the national flag and a vuvuzela that she blew throughout the match. In multiple videos that have been shared by the official world cup Twitter handle, Patel can be seen cheering with other younger fans and even breaking into a jig with every boundary or wicket.

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram