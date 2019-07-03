Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli

87-year-old Charulatha Patel won hearts at the India vs Bangladesh match in ICC Cricket World Cup yesterday with her enthusiasm and zeal as she cheered for the men in blue at Birmingham. The octogenarian was spotted with tricolour paint smeared on her face, the national flag and a vuvuzela that she blew throughout the match. In multiple videos that have been shared by the official world cup Twitter handle, Patel can be seen cheering with other younger fans and even breaking into a jig with every boundary or wicket.



