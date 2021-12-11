China A Hard Target For CIA? US Spy Agency Must Tackle Beijing Now After Years Of Islamist Focus

After the Soviet Union and Middle East, the US intelligence community’s new focus is China. As US-China tensions rise, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is shifting focus to counter Beijing. The CIA is set to establish a China Mission Center to focus more on China that it sees as a competitor. The Agency is reportedly training and managing its spy network to focus more on China and Russia. It reportedly aims to replicate the pre-9/11 policy and get the focus back to the ‘traditional and quiet tradecraft’.

