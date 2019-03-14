China Continues to Block Attempts to Declare Masood Azhar as Global Terrorist

Mar 14, 2019 08:17 PM IST India India Share

China has blocked attempt to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leader Masood Azhar a global terrorist. The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after a suicide bomber of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, leading to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan. The Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee members had 10 working days to raise any objections to the proposal. Just before the deadline ended, China put a "technical hold" on the proposal seeking "more time to examine" it. This is the fourth time that China has stymied efforts to designate Jaish Chief as a UN designated global terrorist.