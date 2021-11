China Fumes As EU Delegation Meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Says ‘You Are Not Alone’

The European Parliament’s first delegation to Taiwan arrived on November 3. EU delegation’s three-day visit is part of an effort to build closer ties with Taiwan despite a warning from China. The visit comes during high tensions between Taiwan and China.

