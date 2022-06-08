China’s ‘Secret’ PLA Naval Base In Cambodia Spooks US & Australia; Beijing Lashes Out

Jun 08, 2022 10:36 PM IST iVideos iVideos Share

China is secretly building a naval facility at Cambodia Ream Naval Base for military use, as per The Washington Post. Chinese naval presence will be on the northern portion of Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base on the Gulf of Thailand, the Post reports.

The Wall Street Journal in 2019 reported that Beijing had signed a secret pact to allow its military to use the Cambodian base for 30 years.

Cambodia and Beijing have denied the Post report as “groundless accusations” and “malicious speculation.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.