Chinese Govt’s ‘Stock Up On Food’ Advisory Amid Covid Surge; Netizens Speculate Over War With Taiwan

In a rare public advisory, the Chinese government has asked families to stock up daily necessities in case of emergencies. Chinese government has also asked authorities to maintain adequate food supplies. Although the Ministry of Commerce did not give any reason for the notice but it came amid ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns and concerns over vegetable supplies after unusually heavy rain damaged crops.

