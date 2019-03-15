Christchurch Mosque Terror Attack: What We Know So Far

At least 40 people were killed when gunmen opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch city on Friday. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the Christchurch mosque shooting and referred to it as "one of New Zealand's darkest days". Besides announcing that 40 people were killed in the mass shootings, she also stated that four suspects were in custody. Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the gunman who killed numerous worshippers was a right-wing extremist with Australian citizenship. According to local media reports, the shooter reportedly live streamed the entire incident on Facebook. Witnesses told media that a man dressed in a military-style, camouflage outfit, and carrying an automatic rifle had started randomly shooting people.



