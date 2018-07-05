CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot

SpaceX Dragon, launched aboard Falcon 9, carried an Artificial Intelligence (AI) robot named CIMON to the ISS. CIMON stands for ‘Crew Interactive MObile CompanioN’.IT is the first-ever AI Space Robot. CIMON is a German robot named after a genius doctor in sci-fi series "Captain Future". CIMON will assist ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst during his mission on the ISS. The self-propelling Cimon will float at the astronaut's side and help him with research procedures.

Cimon smiles when it senses an upbeat conversation and frowns when it's sad. Cimon is a joint project of Airbus and IBM and costed under 5 million euros (approx. $5.8 million USD). Next year, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano will be Cimon's orbital master