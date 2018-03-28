CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?

The majesty of the judiciary has often been a sacrosanct zone. No gossip, no allegations and no blaming the judges irrespective of the outcome of your case. But things took a drastic turn after the historic press conference addressed by the four senior most judges in January this year which turned the lens of judicial and administrative irregularity in the Supreme Court. All of a sudden the person who was under the spotlight of allegations levelled by Judges was the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra. News18 explores the latest CJI row and the possibility for India's first-ever CJI impechment.