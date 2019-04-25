Take the pledge to vote

Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile

Apr 25, 2019 07:58 PM IST India India
While online battle royale games are great, you might just be a bit bored of playing the same games all the time. If you wish to catch a breather, why not do it the old school way? As we got too tired of chicken dinners, we started hunting for some of our choicest favourites from the good old days of 8-bit PC gaming. After a while, not only did we end up with Nintendo's Super Mario and Namco's Pacman, but unearthed a couple of old console favourites in Sega's Crazy Taxi and Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as Dangerous Dave and Prince of Persia from old Windows-powered PC gaming days. The best part? You can play all of these on any Android phone, and they're all available as free downloads.​

