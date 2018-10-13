Video Wall

Climate Change Blamed As Barracudas Settle In Adriatic's Colder Waters

Marine biologists say climate change and rising sea temperatures are to blame for a school of barracudas uncharacteristically settling in the Adriatic Sea's colder waters.

According to a recent study, between 1982 and 2016, the number of "marine heat waves" roughly doubled.
