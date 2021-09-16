CM Shuffle I Why BJP's Favourite Move Is Not Something Congress Can Afford In The States It Rules

BJP before the upcoming Gujarat election replaced Vijay Rupani with Bhupendra Patel as the CM of the state. This makes Rupani the third CM in poll-bound BJP state to have a new CM. But unlike BJP when Congress tried to replace CMs to satisfy opposing fractions their fate leads to a disastrous result. In the week of One Take, we find out how the BJP is able to change its CM without any issue and will this musical chair with the CM’s post help the saffron party?

Presentor: Pallavi Ghosh

