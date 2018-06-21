Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses

Comio has unveiled its premium smartphone offering in India as the Comio X1 Note and the device comes as the first in its line-up to sport a dual camera and a FullView display. So does it score well as a budget smartphone? We find out.

News18.com

First published: June 21, 2018, 1:00 PM IST | Updated: 13 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
Comio has unveiled its premium smartphone offering in India as the Comio X1 Note and the device comes as the first in its line-up to sport a dual camera and a FullView display. So does it score well as a budget smartphone? We find out.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More