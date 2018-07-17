Video Wall

Commonly Confused Emojis on World Emoji Day

This World Emoji Day, we conducted a quiz to find out about common misconceptions about emojis. From lying, hugging, sarcasm to cough and cold, varying answers greeted us. To find out more and also about the actual meanings, watch the video!

First published: July 17, 2018, 7:02 PM IST | Updated: 12 mins ago
