Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

The Commonwealth Games 2018 has been historic for India in more than one sense – the nation landed its 500th medal at the event, had a fine run in the Games with 66 medals (mostly gold), and finished third in the medals tally. India’s performance at the 21st edition of the CWG pretty much establishes what Commonwealth Delhi had signalled: the hitherto lifeless sporting culture in the country may be finally coming to life.
