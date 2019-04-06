Congress Promises To Omit Sedition: Is It Time To Repeal The Archaic Law?

Apr 06, 2019 08:48 AM IST India India Share

Congress party has promised to repeal the archaic Sedition law if it returns to power in 2019. The party announced that it will omit the law in the recently released manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. Sedition is an offence that criminalizes speech that ‘brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government estab­lished by law.’ Activists have alleged that the archaic law has been often used to stifle dissent and target political opponents of the ruling party. There have been calls for its repeal from various quarters after the UK govt abolished it in 2009. The law was introduced in India during the colonial rule and some of the prominent faces that were jailed under sedition include none other than Mahatma Gandhi and freedom fighters like Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Is it time for Indian to do away with the law? Do you support the Congress party’s move seeking its withdrawal from Indian Penal code?

