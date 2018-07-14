Video Wall

Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain

Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain

Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location

Connaught Place (CP) in the national capital has emerged as the third most expensive office market in the Asia Pacific region with a rental of USD 88.8 per square metre (sqm) per month, according to a report.

News18.com

First published: July 14, 2018, 5:39 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google
Connaught Place (CP) in the national capital has emerged as the third most expensive office market in the Asia Pacific region with a rental of USD 88.8 per square metre (sqm) per month, according to a report. Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) emerged as the fifth most costly business district among the list of 20 international cities, with a rental of USD 80.1 sqm per month, an improvement of two places over Q4 2016, the report titled 'Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index Q4 2017' by property consultant Knight Frank said
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More