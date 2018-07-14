Connaught Place (CP) in the national capital has emerged as the third most expensive office market in the Asia Pacific region with a rental of USD 88.8 per square metre (sqm) per month, according to a report.
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Imprtance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
When Doctors at AIIMS tried to Change Sexual Orientation through Controversial Gay Conversion Therapy
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Breaking Toons: Neelabh’s Witty Take BJP vs Opposition Parties
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
When Doctors at AIIMS Tried to Change Sexual Orientation Through Controversial Gay Conversion Therapy