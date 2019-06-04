Take the pledge to vote

Continental India on the Importance of Road Safety​

Jun 04, 2019 10:35 PM IST India India
Share

Road safety has been a concern in India over the past decade. According to the 2017 World Health Report, India clocked the highest number of fatalities in road accidents. However, there are some companies, like Continental, which have been working to improve the road safety in India. We recently got a chance to visit Continental’s Manesar plant and have a word with Thomas Laudes, Managing Director, Continental Automotive Brake Systems India Ltd. And Krishan Kohli, Head of Business Unit Vehicle Dynamics, Continental Automotive India about the brand’s presence in the country.

