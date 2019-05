Cops’ World Goes Chic​ With Smart Police Stations

This isn't what you'd usually associate with a police station. A well decked-up garden leading to a portico greets you to the well-lit, windy interiors. The villa-like police station at Malampuzha is the story of a 35-year-old building going chic. This is one of the cherry-picked 100 police stations that Kerala Police will refurbish in a bid to fortify the police-public relation for a better tomorrow. Watch the video to know more.