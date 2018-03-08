Video Wall

Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018

First published: March 8, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
On 6th March FIFA released a video that showed present and former football stars performed 100 keepie-uppies to mark 100 days to go to World Cup. Russia is hosting its first World Cup on June- July 2018 in 11 host cities. Numerous Russian cities are planning events to commemorate 100 days before the start of the 32 team tournament.
