Counting Day: How Will Votes be Counted ?

May 22, 2019

Did you know that there are 14 tables in every counting room where the fate of political candidates are decided ? Did you know that matching EVM with VVPAT slips consume an hour of time per polling station? If no, then read on. News18 dissects the entire procedure of counting votes in a Lok Sabha election along with the checks and balances in place.