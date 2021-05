COVID Hits South India: 3 States Report Their Highest-Ever Single Day Spike

May 06, 2021 11:42 PM IST iVideos iVideos Share

As the Covid-19 tsunami hurtles across India, ravaging lives and livelihoods and everything else that comes in its wake, its aftershocks are being felt down south too. Three states – Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – are reporting fresh spikes in infections often scaling, and even surpassing, highs recorded during the pandemic’s first wave.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here