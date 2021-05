COVID Vaccination for 18+ | 'People Can Choose Preferred Vaccine': CoWin's RS Sharma

People between 18 and 44 years, who become eligible for inoculation on May 1, can choose their preferred vaccines at private centres that will make public the options available with them, RS Sharma, the chairperson of an empowered committee on Covid-19 vaccination, told CNN-News18 in an interview on Friday.

Sharma clarified that the choice of vaccines will be applicable only for private centres, where people will pay for the jabs.

