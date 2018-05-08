Creating Music From Your Own Experiences Is Rewarding | Singer Nikhil D’Souza

Known for his songs like Shaam from Aisha, Mere Bina from Crook and many others, singer-composer Nikhil D’souza is going international.



After signing up with Warner Music, Nikhil is all set to release his English songs under their banner in the UK.



In an exclusive interview with News18.com, Nikhil opened up about making music from his own experiences. “With Bollywood, as a playback singer, you are more like the vocal instrument for the composer. With this, you write your own music, from your own experiences and to see it come to life in a studio. It's a different process, a different experience and a very rewarding one,” says Nikhil.



Watch this interview to see him answer some music-related rapid fire questions.