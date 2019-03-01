Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer

Kartik Aryan is a popular city cable reporter in Mathura, who falls in love with Kriti Sanon, the daughter of a local strongman. Her only quirk in life is to have a live-in relationship before actually getting married. The problem begins when their families get to know about them and they pretend that they’re secretly married. Luka Chuppi hilarious ride powered by the two leads and a terrific Pankaj Tripathi. The subject of marriage and its legitimacy is the central theme of Luka Chuppi but the director Laxman Utekar takes it beyond the usual gambits. There is nothing to dislike in Luka Chuppi if you’re searching for a nice family entertainer.