Video Wall

Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India

Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India

CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village

News18.com

First published: April 3, 2018, 7:47 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google
Hearing will take place in front of the CGF's Federation Court.CGF CEO David Grevemberg has initiated an investigation into matter. Indian contingent has been insistent that there has been no wrongdoing. The matter has not been defined as Anti-doping rule violation .CGF 's ‘no needle policy' prohibits the administration of injections without strong medical support. The Games are due to start April 5 after an opening ceremony on April 4.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More