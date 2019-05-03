Cyclone Fani Batters Odisha: People Share Terrifying Videos To Show Its Impact

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani with wind speed touching nearly 200 kmph caused landfall on Friday in Puri and wreaked havoc in Odisha leaving six dead. The airports in Odisha and West Bengal have shut down and the situation is grave for flyers as many flights remain cancelled. About a million people were evacuated to safer places in Odisha due to the cyclonic storm. Thousands of trees and electricity poles have been uprooted under the impact of cyclonic storm that made landfall in Puri. It's eye diameter was put at 28 km at around 9 a.m. Half of Fani's eye was in the sea then, the IMD said.