Daas Dev Special: Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat Reveal What it Takes to be the New-Age Dev and Paro

Actress Richa Chadha, who plays Paro in veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's directorial Daas Dev, says it was the film's fresh portrayal of women that made her take up the movie.



"What attracted me most to 'Daas Dev' was the fresh portrayal of women in Sudhir's adaptation. I love the fact especially about Paro that she doesn't wait for her love. She, in fact, locks horns with him and takes him on in politics to seek revenge," Richa said in a statement.



Daas Dev, which stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bhat, Saurabh Shukla and Dalip Tahil, is a romantic political thriller based on the political clout of Uttar Pradesh.