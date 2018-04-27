Video Wall

Daas Dev Special: Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat Reveal What it Takes to be the New-Age Dev and Paro

News18.com got in a candid chat with the lead cast of this film, Richa Chadha and Rahul Bhat recently in Mumbai, during the promotions of the film. Rahul, who plays Dev, revealed how his character is a reverse journey of becoming Daas to Dev, juxtaposed to the original classic novel, Devdas, which was centered around Dev's journey of becoming a Daas.

First published: April 27, 2018, 7:31 PM IST | Updated: 5 hours ago
Actress Richa Chadha, who plays Paro in veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's directorial Daas Dev, says it was the film's fresh portrayal of women that made her take up the movie.

"What attracted me most to 'Daas Dev' was the fresh portrayal of women in Sudhir's adaptation. I love the fact especially about Paro that she doesn't wait for her love. She, in fact, locks horns with him and takes him on in politics to seek revenge," Richa said in a statement.

Daas Dev, which stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bhat, Saurabh Shukla and Dalip Tahil, is a romantic political thriller based on the political clout of Uttar Pradesh.
