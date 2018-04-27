News18.com got in a candid chat with the lead cast of this film, Richa Chadha and Rahul Bhat recently in Mumbai, during the promotions of the film. Rahul, who plays Dev, revealed how his character is a reverse journey of becoming Daas to Dev, juxtaposed to the original classic novel, Devdas, which was centered around Dev's journey of becoming a Daas.
Daas Dev Special: Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat Reveal What it Takes to be the New-Age Dev and Paro
